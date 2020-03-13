Register
11:57 GMT13 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Ministry of Finance / Home Affairs, New Delhi

    Market Reacting Out of Fear, Scope for Apex Bank to Cut Rates - Indian Finance Ministry

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / electro_n1k / Ministry of Finance / Home Affairs, New Delhi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107855/72/1078557253_185:0:1745:877_1200x675_80_0_0_c1904ece014ba0984c7afb2fca571a20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003131078554349-market-reacting-out-of-fear-scope-for-apex-bank-to-cut-rates---indian-finance-ministry/

    New Delhi (Sputnik) On 3 March, the US Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by half a percentage point almost two weeks before a scheduled policy meeting to insulate its economy from the impact of COVID-19. Without opting for a rate cut, the European Central Bank has announced stimulus measures.

    With COVID-19 triggering a panic sell-off in Indian equities that continued on Friday, India’s federal finance ministry said market reaction was not reflective of the fundamentals of the Indian economy.

    Maintaining that "the stock market is reacting in fear", Chief Economic Adviser in the federal finance ministry, K Subramanian said there was scope for the country's apex bank to relax rates to provide a cushion for the economy to bear the COVID-19 shock.

    “Measures are being thought out. The latest inflation figures have suggested moderation. There is scope for the central bank to consider a rate cut. The stock market is reacting in fear. Market reaction is not reflecting the fundamentals of the Indian economy, which continue to improve", Subramanian said.

    When asked whether the Indian Finance Ministry would take up any stimulus to insulate the economy from the impact of COVID-19, CEA said the government is “seriously considering all aspects of the emerging situation and would respond when needed”, even as he maintained that the magnitude of the virus' spread in India was lower as only about 75 cases have been reported in the country.

    According to government data released on Thursday, inflation in India cooled off in February after attaining a peak in January. 

    India's retail inflation rate in February stood at 6.58 percent compared to 7.59 percent in January of this year, data from the Indian Statistical Office revealed on 12 March. This is the first monthly decline in the rate of inflation in the last year. India’s retail inflation had been showing an upward trend every month between January 2019 and January 2020, specifically due to high food prices.

    The reduction in inflation was the key factor that prompted the Indian finance ministry to believe there was room for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India. If the RBI opts to announce an emergency rate cut, it would join other major central banks like the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, which have announced measures due to COVID-19.

    Related:

    India’s Economic Intel Agency to Probe Suspected Links Between Islamic Group And Delhi Violence
    Debt-Ridden Telecom Operator Vodaphone-Idea Devises Cost Cutting Scheme to Stay Afloat in India
    Asian Markets Including India's Sensex Plunge as Coronavirus Cases Spiked Outside China
    Tags:
    Finance Ministry, finance, markets, shares, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse