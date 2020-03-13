Register
    Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    MOSCOW / TORONTO (Sputnik) - The number of confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada jumped by more than 30 percent in a single day, according to health agency data. Canada now has 138 confirmed cases after 35 were reported on Thursday.

    On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, isolated themselves after Canada's first lady showed flu-like symptoms following a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom. Later in the day, the prime minister's office said in a statement that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau had tested positive for COVID-19.

    ​"Following medical recommendations, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild. Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau as they deem necessary. The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days", the office said in a statement late Thursday.

    The World Health Organisation has declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 128,000 and over 4,700 people have died from the disease.

    Senior officials across the globe, including celebrities and famous athletes, have been exposed to COVID-19. Iran currently leads the list of affected nations, with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases among senior officials.

