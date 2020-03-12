Register
20:39 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Doomsday Scenario’: Global Economy Could Face $2 Trillion Hit Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    World
    Get short URL
    651
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107655/21/1076552112_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_0f3e283cfe4a25a334d02a75766ebbc1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003121078551266-doomsday-scenario-global-economy-could-face-2-trillion-hit-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak/

    The United Nations warned this week that the COVID-19 outbreak will likely cost the global economy $1 trillion this year, and in a worst-case scenario, the loss could be double that amount.

    “We envisage a slowdown in the global economy to under 2% for this year, and that will probably cost in the order of $1 trillion, compared with what people were forecasting back in September,” Richard Kozul-Wright, director of the Division on Globalization and Development Strategies at the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), is quoted as saying in a UN news release.

    Under the so-called “Doomsday scenario,” in which the world economy only grows by 0.5% this year, the novel coronavirus could cause “a $2 trillion hit to gross domestic product,” Kozul-Wright explained, also noting that sinking oil prices have been “a contributing factor to that growing sense of unease and panic.” US crude oil prices plunged by 5.8% to $31.08 a barrel after US President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions on foreign nationals from Europe on Wednesday night.

    Kozul-Wright also noted that it’s challenging to precisely predict how international financial markets will be affected, creating an air of unease around the coronavirus.

    “There’s a degree of anxiety now that’s well beyond the health scares, which are very serious and concerning,” Kozul-Wright explained.

    In addition, Kozul-Wright recommended that governments begin preparing for the possibility of a global economic meltdown.

    “Governments need to spend at this point in time to prevent the kind of meltdown that could be even more damaging than the one that is likely to take place over the course of the year,” Kozul-Wright explained, also noting that certain European markets could fall into the recession in the next few months, particularly those of Germany and Italy.

    Economies that are reliant on the sale of raw materials will also likely be affected. 

    “Heavily-indebted developing countries, particularly commodity exporters, face a particular threat. The likelihood of a stronger dollar as investors seek safe-havens for their money, and the almost certain rise in commodity prices as the global economy slows down, means that commodity exporters are particularly vulnerable,” Kozul-Wright explained.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped by around 5.9% Wednesday as a result of massive sell-offs brought on by COVID-19 financial concerns. The steep drop ultimately caused US stocks to tumble into the bear market category for the first time in more than a decade after the index fell over 20% since its last peak on February 21. 

    The virus has infected almost 128,000 people and killed more than 4,700 worldwide, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University. 

    However, despite the growing infection numbers and death toll, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday that although the pandemic “has become very real,” the globe is “not at the mercy of the virus.” 

    In fact, he reaffirmed that 93% of coronavirus-related deaths have been in four countries, which appear to be China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, according to Johns Hopkins data. 

    The coronavirus yet remains “the first pandemic in history that could be controlled,” Tedros explained.

    “The great advantage we have is that the decisions we all make – as governments, businesses, communities, families and individuals – can influence the trajectory of this epidemic,” he added.

    Related:

    National Hockey League Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
    Brazilian Official Who Met Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Reports
    US Military Thinks Coronavirus Affecting Iran’s Leadership Decision-Making – CENTCOM Chief
    Tags:
    economy, outbreak, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse