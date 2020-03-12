US Military Thinks Coronavirus Affecting Iran’s Leadership Decision-Making – CENTCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Coronavirus has had an impact on the decision-making of political and military leaders in Tehran, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth McKenzie said in congressional testimony on Thursday.

"I think it is having an effect on how they make decisions, I think it slows them down," McKenzie said. “I think it probably makes them, in terms of decision-making, more dangerous rather than less dangerous."

He added that the outbreak would have "some effect on the military instrument."

McKenzie also said he believes that the number of coronavirus victims in Iran is under-reported.

The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran has risen to over 10,000, while the death toll has reached 429 people, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Thursday.

The day before, Vahabzadeh said that the total number of those infected was 9,000, while 354 people died in the country.