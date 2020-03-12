NBA Suspends Season Over Outbreak of COVID-19

The announcement followed an abrupt cancellation of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder that was set to take place on 11 March.

According to an official statement made by the National Basketball Association (NBA), the league "is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic", the statement said.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

​According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the player who was preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus was Utah's star player Rudy Gobert. Players from the Jazz and Thunder were quarantined in Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

The game between the Jazz and Thunder was postponed around 35 minutes after the scheduled tipoff, with the public-address announcer noting that the decision was made "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to ESPN.

At the time of the announcement, the Dallas Mavericks' home game against the Denver Nuggets was midway through the third quarter.

Two other games, the New York Knicks at the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets at the Miami Heat, were late in the fourth quarter. All three games will be allowed to finish before the suspension goes into effect.

The New Orleans Pelicans were also slated to play at the Sacramento Kings for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but there was no word if that game would be suspended.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW