Photos: Rocket Attack on Iraqi Base Hosting US Forces Reportedly Kills 3, Injures Several

US officials confirmed Wednesday that two Americans and one British national stationed at Iraq's Camp Taji were killed when more than 15 rockets landed on the base earlier in the day.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, two US officials told Reuters that about a dozen US-led coalition personnel had been injured as a result of the attack, which unfolded at roughly 7:35 p.m. local time. Previous reports by Iraqi officials indicated that there were no casualties.

Photos shared online by the Iraqi Security Media Cell show three undeployed missiles loaded onto a platform hitched onto the back of a small vehicle.

Earlier, ​Col. Myles Caggins III, spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, issued a tweet hours after reports first surfaced of the incident, confirming that the attack involved the use of more than 15 small rockets.

An investigation into the rocket attack against the base, which is located roughly 17 miles north of Baghdad, is ongoing.

The strike came as news surfaced that the US would be moving air and missile defense systems into Iraq in order to defend against ballistic missile and drone threats. That development followed two months after the Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq was struck by some 16 Iranian missiles.