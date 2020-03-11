UAE Evacuates Arab Nationals From China, Offers Medical Care at Emirates Humanitarian City

Earlier this week, the UAE reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 59.

The United Arab Emirates has evacuated Arab nationals from China's Wuhan to provide them with medical care at the newly established Emirates Humanitarian City.

This comes following the directives of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to build a healthcare facility that would accept individuals from neighbouring Arab countries for preventative monitoring and medical care after their evacuation from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak.

About 215 Arab nationals arrived from China aboard a special aircraft that was equipped with HEPA cabin air filtration systems, medical supplies and equipment as well as a medical response team.

© AFP 2020 / - A mask-clad man uses his mobile phone while standing at the entrance of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event, on February 28, 2020.

The Emirates Humanitarian City was set up to provide high-class medical care and guarantee patients' privacy throughout their 14-day quarantine stay.