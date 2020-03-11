Register
15:30 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.

    Saudi Aramco Apologises Amid Backlash Over Photos of Employee Turned Into ‘Walking Human Sanitiser’

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/92/1078539207_0:49:3071:1777_1200x675_80_0_0_828056585dc86f857cf1e6792a57b0d5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003111078537952-saudi-aramco-apologises-amid-backlash-over-photos-of-employee-turned-into-walking-human-sanitiser/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An image of a foreign worker walking around the premises of Saudi oil company, Aramco while wearing a mask and a box fixed to his body, that dispenses hand sanitiser, went viral late on Tuesday, leaving social media users indignant.

    The world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco has issued a clarification and apologised after it was called out on social media as pictures of a worker dressed as sanitiser dispenser went viral and sparked a backlash online.

    Saudi Aramco has stressed that the campaign, which has been described as "abusive behaviour", had not been approved by the company.

    “The company immediately stopped this act and took drastic measures to prevent it from happening again. The company emphasizes its firm commitment against compromising its values based on respect and adherence to ethics and conduct”, the company tweeted.

    The photograph had caused mixed reactions on social media: while some slammed those behind the idea...

    ...others suggested that there was nothing wrong about it:

    Another Twitterian said that the company should apologise to the worker.

    “I hope that you compensate the worker and apologize to him and accept the bad treatment that took place with him so that you reduce even a little of the psychological damage caused because it is natural that any human being would not accept that he is treated in this way,” said a user in Arabic.

    The campaign apparently comes as a total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 21 in Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Ministry of Health on 10 March. 

    The world's most valuable company's shares have fallen by more than 11 percent since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has spread across 100 countries.  

    Related:

    ‘Clutching at Straws’: Iran Slams US Over Claim UN Report 'Proves' Tehran’s Guilt for Aramco Attacks
    Aramco to Start Development of Largest Gas Field in Saudi Arabia - Report
    Saudi Aramco Will Boost Production Capacity to 13 Million Bpd From Current 12 Million Bpd
    Tags:
    labor exploitation, exploitation, Social Media, COVID-19, coronavirus, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia, Saudi oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse