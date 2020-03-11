Register
10:56 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Social media

    Indian Court Asks Google, Facebook, Twitter to Remove Fake News on Social Media

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105813/34/1058133485_44:0:1876:1031_1199x675_80_0_0_19c8168025966b1b3aa51cab7621e3dc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003111078534339-indian-court-asks-google-facebook-twitter-to-remove-fake-news-on-social-media/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Delhi High Court has asked the India offices of Google, Facebook, Twitter to put designated officers in charge of taking down fake news and hate speech circulated on sites, particularly in sensitive situations, such as the Delhi violence on 23-25 February.

    The Delhi High Court has issued notices to Google, Facebook, and Twitter in India seeking their response and that of the federal government to a petition to remove fake news on social media platforms.

    The court on Wednesday sought the government's stance on a plea by K. N. Govindacharya, a former Bharatiya Janata Party politician, to prevent fake news and hate speech from being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google.

    The petition lodged by Govindacharya accusing various social media platforms of misusing free speech and not complying with Indian laws causing division in society and riots.

    The matter will be heard in court on 13 March.

    According to Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar, each of the social media websites should have at least one designated officer in charge of removing unsuitable content from their sites under the Informational Technology Act, 2000.

    Social media websites were recently accused of provoking people through dissemination of alleged fake news and hate speech during deadly violence in Delhi. At least 53 people were killed and hundreds were left injured after Hindu-Muslim clashes broke out in north-east Delhi over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

    The law has been termed as "unconstitutional and against Muslims" by opposition parties and rights groups, an allegation denied by the federal government. The controversial CAA law will facilitate the process of obtaining citizenship for non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived in India before 31 December 2014 and were "persecuted" at home.

    Related:

    “Shoot The Traitors” Slogans Raised At Heart of Delhi Amid Sensitive Atmosphere After Riots - Video
    Delhi Riots: Politician Tahir Hussain Accused of Murder Arrested in Court
    Ban Lifted on Two Indian News Channels Suspended Over Delhi Riots Coverage After Huge Backlash
    Tags:
    Google, Facebook, Twitter, fake news, Social Media, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse