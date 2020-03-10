Russian Military Dismisses Turkish Reports of Destruction of 8 Syrian Pantsir Systems

"The assessment presented to the Turkish president of the combat effectiveness of the use of strike aerial drones in Idlib province that were allegedly able to destroy eight Syrian Pantsir gun-missile air defence systems are untrue and are more than an exaggeration," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the main part of Syrian air defences, including the Pantsir systems, is deployed primarily in the Damascus area.
"The units of the Syrian armed forces in the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone were defended only by four Pantsir air defence systems," the ministry stressed, adding that only two Pantsir systems were damaged in massive attacks by Turkish drones.
"At present, their repairs are almost completed," the statement concluded.
