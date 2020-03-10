Press Conference After Day Two of MH17 Criminal Trial - Video

The trial hearings took place at the Schiphol Judicial Complex. The accused are four men, three Russians and one Ukrainian, who are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the downing of flight MH17.

A press conference follows the second day of the MH17 criminal trial in the town of Badhoevedorp in the Dutch province of North Holland.

Originally scheduled to last from 9 to 13 of March, the trial hearings have been postponed until 23 March after prosecutor Thijs Berger announced that testimony from new witnesses could be used during the ongoing probe into the crash.

