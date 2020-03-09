NATO Staffer at Brussels Headquarters Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Spokesperson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A NATO employee working at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels has come down with the coronavirus disease after a trip to Italy, the bloc’s spokesperson said Monday.

"We can confirm that one NATO staff member working at NATO HQ in Brussels has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

The staffer developed fever-like symptoms at the end of last week after returning from a holiday in northern Italy and has been isolated at home.

The patient’s immediate work colleagues have been informed. They have been working from home since last week per guidance from the World Health Organization.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree that restricts movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche amid coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions will last until April 3.

As of Sunday, Italy has registered 366 coronavirus-related fatalities and more than 7,300 cases of the disease in the country.