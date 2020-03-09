European Commission President Tells Turkey to Take Migrants Back From Greek Border

This comes ahead of Turkish President Erdogan's meeting with EC President Charles Michel in Brussels where they are expected to discuss measures to reduce tensions on Turkey's borders and European support for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Turkey must move refugees and migrants away from the Greek border, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels on Monday.

"Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border," von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday.

Von der Leyen added that the most pressing issues to solve were to ensure the right to asylum, move people, first of all minors, from Greece to mainland Europe, and to provide support to Turkey and Greece.

Later in the day, Turkish President Erdogan will meet EC President Charles Michel in Brussels to exchange views on how tensions on Turkey's borders can be eased and what the EU could do to support Syrian refugees and migrants in Turkey.