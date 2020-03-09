Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Falls 3.87 Percent After Opening – Stock Exchange Data

As of around 01:30 GMT on Monday the Hang Seng index dropped to 25,134.02 according to stock exchange data.
#HangSeng Index opens nearly 4% down at 25,134. #Oil companies are slumping. #CNOOC plunges 22%. pic.twitter.com/oPx1s3qiWi— YUAN TALKS (@YuanTalks) March 9, 2020
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and international benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 20 percent in Sunday night trading.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.0 percent, hitting its 6-1/2-month low, while Japan's Topix share index dropped to the lowest level since early January 2019.
TOPIXが1400ポイント割れ！！ pic.twitter.com/UcES6xpU1j— おーば (@kijibato_NK225) March 9, 2020
what a day:— Matthew Brooker (@mbrookerhk) March 9, 2020
- oil down 25%
- US stock futures halted after plunging more than 5%
- Entire US yield curve below 1%
- Hang Seng Index nearing 25,000
- Australian dollar down 4.9%
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has slashed the official selling price for its crude grades to all destinations as of April, after OPEC's oil supply cut deal with Russia and other countries fell through.
The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. However, after the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilise the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.
As the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues, states around the world are introducing measures to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, production cessations, and quarantines, that affect the global economy on the whole.
All comments
Show new comments (0)