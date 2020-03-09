Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Falls 3.87 Percent After Opening – Stock Exchange Data

BEIJING, March 9 (Sputnik) – Hong Kong's main stock market index fell 3.87 percent at the opening trading as oil prices dropped in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts.

As of around 01:30 GMT on Monday the Hang Seng index dropped to 25,134.02 according to stock exchange data.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and international benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 20 percent in Sunday night trading.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.0 percent, hitting its 6-1/2-month low, while Japan's Topix share index dropped to the lowest level since early January 2019.

what a day:

- oil down 25%

- US stock futures halted after plunging more than 5%

- Entire US yield curve below 1%

- Hang Seng Index nearing 25,000

- Australian dollar down 4.9% — Matthew Brooker (@mbrookerhk) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has slashed the official selling price for its crude grades to all destinations as of April, after OPEC's oil supply cut deal with Russia and other countries fell through.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. However, after the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilise the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.

As the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues, states around the world are introducing measures to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, production cessations, and quarantines, that affect the global economy on the whole.