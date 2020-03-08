Macron Hopes to Meet With Erdogan in Paris in Coming Days – Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron wants to arrange a meeting in Paris with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, media said Sunday.

The talks may take place in the coming days, the Journal du Dimanche weekly reported, without elaborating.

Erdogan has been criticised for encouraging thousands of migrants to storm the European Union’s southern frontier this month after he said the way to Europe was open.

The exodus followed an escalation in fighting between Syrian government troops and Ankara-backed militants in Idlib near the Turkish border. On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan agreed to renew a ceasefire in the Syrian region to help migrants return home.