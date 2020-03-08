Malaysian Officials Receive Briefcases "Pretending to Be From Passengers" of Vanished MH370 - Report

The group responsible for the stunt said that they seek a reopening of the investigation into the Malaysia Airlines’ plane’s disappearance, as there are "239 lost souls who cannot find peace".

As the world marks the sixth anniversary of the enigmatic disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines airliner with over 200 people on board, a group called "Abandoned MH370 passengers" has attempted to draw attention to it via a peculiar stunt, the Sunday Express reports.

In an apparent bid to raise awareness about this tragic incident, the group sent briefcases "pretending to be from the missing passengers" to select individuals, with each briefcase bearing the message "Please find me!".

According to the newspaper, among the recipients were Malaysia’s ex-Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein, former Minister of Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin, former DAP Member of Parliament Nga Kor Ming, former managing director/Group CEO of Malaysia Airlines Encik Ahmad Jauhari Yahya and ex-general manager of Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia Azharuddin Abdul Rahman.

Some briefcases were also reportedly sent to Steven Gan, editor-in-chief and co-founder of Malaysiakini, Esther Ng, chief content editor at The Star Online, Wong Sai Wan, editor-in-chief at Malay Mail and Abdar Rahman Koya, editor-in-chief of Free Malaysia Today.

"Six years after, and during the political turbulence that occurs in Malaysia, we hope that the administration officials will take responsibility and renew the investigation, until a full closure will be provided to the victims' families", the group’s spokesperson said. "This action was done in order to remind the government and the press that the search is not over, and that the refusal to renew the investigation and take responsibility is unacceptable".

They also said that the group seeks "anyone who had a part of this unbelievable tragedy" to renew the investigation into the plane’s disappearance, as there are "239 lost souls who do cannot find peace, nor their families".

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens with 239 passengers and crew on board on March 8, 2014, during a handover from Malaysian to Vietnamese air traffic controllers while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

And while there are plenty of theories about what happened to the airliner out there, the ultimate fate of MH370 remains unknown.