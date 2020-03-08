Iran Air Suspends All Flights to Europe - Report

Iran Air has suspended all flights to Europe, Reuters said, quoting the country's state-run IRNA news agency.
"With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on (IranAir) flights by Europe for unclear reasons all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice," IRNA reported, citing the statement from the Civil Aviation Organisation.
Iran has been among the most affected countries after China with more than 5,800 cases and 145 deaths.
As of Sunday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the world was estimated at 105,836, including 3,595 deaths, across 95 countries and territories, AFP reported, citing official sources and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
