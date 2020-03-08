Refugees Gather Near Turkey-Greece Border – Video

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Turkish coast guard to bar refugees from crossing the sea border with Greece, which claimed its national security was threatened.

Live from the Greek side of the border with Turkey in Kastanies as migrants remain stranded awaiting transit onward into Europe.

The situation with migrants at the Greek-Turkish border escalated in late February after Ankara announced it had opened its border with the European Union to migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria to try to get into Europe.

