Ok, Google? Huawei to Pay App Makers Up to 85 Percent of Revenue for the First Two Years - Report

The Chinese giant has been trying to create alternatives to Google apps since it was put on a US trade blacklist, prohibiting it from using services and working with US firms. Although a temporary waiver allows users of old Huawei models to access Google apps, the company’s new flagship models don’t feature any of Google’s services.

Huawei is allegedly planning to offer app developers up to 85 percent of revenue for the first two years, the website GSMArena reported. According to Huawei’s preferential policy agreement, during the first year the Chinese giant is purportedly ready to give 100 percent of the revenue to creators of non-gaming applications, while those who make games will receive 85 percent of revenue. During the second year game and non-game app developers will receive 85 percent, while creators of educational apps will get 90 percent.

For comparison Google and Apple allow developers to keep 70 percent of revenue from the sale of apps.

Huawei’s preferential policy only applies to foreign companies, based outside China. Local companies split revenue 50/50 with Huawei. After the preferential programme ends foreign developers will be paid 70 percent of the revenue generated by app sales.

Huawei has been developing its own operating system and apps since it was blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce on 15 May 2019. The Trump administration accused the world’s second-largest cellphone manufacturer of spying on customers at the behest of the Chinese government, a claim Beijing and Huawei vehemently denied. Washington has also called on its allies to drop Huawei from developing 5G networks.

The US crackdown on Huawei is part of a bitter trade dispute between the United States and China, with both sides imposing multibillion-dollar tariffs on each other's products.