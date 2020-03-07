Ex-Barcelona Forward Ronaldinho Arrested in Paraguay Over Adulterated Passport

The arrest of the football star took place at the behest of Milko Valinotti at the request of the Attorney General of Paraguay.

Former Barcelona Forward Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been arrested in Paraguay over an adulterated passport, the local police said on Friday.

"Football player Ronaldinho is accused of the use of a sham ID, the General Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for him and demands on pre-trial detention", the General Prosecutor's Office wrote on its Twitter page.

La Fiscalía General libró orden de detención, imputó al jugador Ronaldiño por Uso de Documento Público de contenido falso y solicita medida cautelar de Prisión Preventiva. — Fiscalía Paraguay (@MinPublicoPy) March 7, 2020

ronaldinho acabou de ser preso no paraguai pic.twitter.com/xniopgYP2R — Rolê Aleatório (@rolealeatorio) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, pictures of Ronaldinho smiling with the policeman who arrested him have appeared on social media.

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho was arrested yesterday at the airport after using a fake passport. The policeman who arrested him managed to take a photo with R10 & he also took pictures with the Attorney General's Office employees.



What a man. Always smiling even when arrested.😀 pic.twitter.com/JSObiT6N29 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 6, 2020

Attorneys Frederico Delfino and Alicia Saprizia had understood that Ronaldinho was innocent because he would not have known that the document was false, Epoca newspaper reported.

The football player was all packed before the arrest and ready to return to Brazil.