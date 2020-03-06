Register
11:37 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Samburu men attempt to fend-off a swarm of desert locusts flying over a grazing land in Lemasulani village, Samburu County, Kenya January 17, 2020.

    Huge Swarms Of Locusts Which Have ‘Overwhelmed Their Natural Predators’ Heading For Israel And India

    © REUTERS / NJERI MWANGI
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/12/1078291239_0:168:3341:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_6bf868bbba5b9e85cc2893aa518181a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003061078492786-huge-swarms-of-locusts-which-have-overwhelmed-their-natural-predators-heading-for-israel-and-india/

    Swarms of desert locusts are creating havoc in large parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia. UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock warned last month "there is the risk of a catastrophe" with 12 million people in East Africa already face severe food insecurity. 

    Farmers in East Africa, Iran and Pakistan are struggling to fend off swarms of marauding desert locusts which have wrought havoc with crops.

    A typical swarm contains up to 80 million locusts and even a small swarm can eat the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people.

    A shortage of pesticides in Kenya is hampering efforts to contain the insects while Ethiopia is lacking planes and civil wars in Somalia and Yemen are making it difficult for widespread interventions.

    ​Locusts are considered the most destructive migratory pests in the world and are highly mobile, travelling up to 150 kilometres a day.

    Keith Cressman, the senior locust forecasting officer with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, said the desert locusts have “overwhelmed their natural predators” - which include birds and desert foxes.

    He said: "They may reach Egypt at the end of 2020, Israel maybe in about May, India in May-July. There is no way they will reach Europe and there is no desert locust risk to China, which is outside their natural range and they would not cross the Himalayas because the temperatures are too cold."

    Egypt's cotton harvest in the Nile Delta could be vulnerable, while Israeli farmers grow citrus fruit and vegetables in the Jordan Valley, in the West Bank. 

    Desert locusts which usually live in Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarter have been swarming across Africa and into Iran and Pakistan
    © Photo : FAO/DLIS
    Areas hit by swarms of desert locusts

    Mr Cressman said: “There may be a risk of migration from the spring breeding areas in Iran as well as from the Horn of Africa starting about mid-May that could reach the India-Pakistan border area in time for the start of the monsoon rains. This risk will be clearer in the coming months. For now efforts by Indian authorities to control the situation have been successful.”

    In 2004 swarms of desert locusts caused US$2.5 billion worth of damage to crops in West Africa. Prior to that the worst outbreak was in 1915 when locusts devastated Syria and other parts of the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

    In the Old Testament, God is said to have sent a plague of locusts into Egypt after the Pharaoh refused to free the Israelites.

    ​But why has 2020 seen such a boom in locust populations?

    Mr Cressman explained: “Unusually conducive weather conditions for locust breeding triggered by Cyclone Pawan’s landfall (in Somalia) in December 2019 contributed to an increase in desert locust populations – as well as above-average vegetation due to good rains across the region.”

    He said: "Mature desert locust swarms are now present across the region, and they are laying eggs. The next generation will begin to form swarms from late March and throughout April 2020, which coincides not only with the start of the next seasonal rains, but also the main planting season for the region. Favourable breeding conditions could allow for a 400-fold increase in the locust population by June."

    Villagers hold locusts affected by insecticides near Miyal village in Banaskantha district some 250km from Ahmedabad on December 27, 2019
    © AFP 2020 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Villagers hold locusts affected by insecticides near Miyal village in Banaskantha district some 250km from Ahmedabad on December 27, 2019
    Mr Cressman said: “Widespread breeding is taking place now. This is extremely alarming, especially for the three worst affected countries in East Africa. Hundreds of thousands of hectares, including cropland and pasture, have already been affected.

    “Favourable breeding conditions could allow locust numbers to increase 400 times by June. If uncontained, the impact on crops will drive up hunger, this in a region already facing very high levels of acute severe food insecurity,” he said.

    ​Mr Cressman said 12 million people in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are facing “severe acute food insecurity” and another eight million people face the same threat in Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

    Uganda has deployed soldiers and Kenya has trained hundreds of army cadets to spray pesticides while in Somalia the security forces have resorted to shooting anti-aircraft guns at the swarms.

    ​In Pakistan officials in Sindh province fears the infestation could hit the crucial cotton harvest. Shehbaz Akhtar, an agricultural official charged with locust eradication efforts in Punjab province, told Reuters: "I have not seen an infestation like this one in my career."

    China has sent experts to help its ally, Pakistan, but has denied a rumour that it was planning to send thousands of ducks to Pakistan to devour the locusts.

    Tags:
    Somalia, Kenya, Israel, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse