Register
13:12 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on March 4, 2020, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza attends the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) press Conference for the 21st Edition of NEXA IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020, in Mumbai

    Bollywood’s IIFA Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in India

    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (287)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107849/31/1078493144_0:197:3072:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_28d910319760aefaaf9b3c233019c8d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003061078492330-bollywoods-iifa-awards-2020-postponed-due-to-novel-coronavirus-outbreak-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The spirit of the much-awaited star-studded IIFA awards has been dampened due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India. The number of people infected with the virus has climbed to 31, with a new reported case in New Delhi on Friday.

    The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy’s (IIFA) annual awards has been postponed to an uncertain date due to coronavirus concerns in the country.

    The extravaganza of the award nights was scheduled to be held in India's Madhya Pradesh state from 27-29 March. 

    The grand award function was supposed to feature a music performance by Oscar, BAFTA, and Grammy winning Indian singing legend A.R. Rahman of “Slumdog Millionaire” fame, as well as appearances by a number of Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan and host Salman Khan.

    “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry, it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations, originally scheduled at the end of March 2020”, the organisers of Wizcraft International Entertainment said in a statement on Friday.

    A new date for the awards function is yet to be announced.

    Until now, 31 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India, including 16 Italian tourists. This number includes a fresh case being reported in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Friday. The man has a history of traveling to Thailand and Malaysia. 

    Meanwhile, the total number of infected cases in Delhi and adjoining Ghaziabad and Gurugram, has reached four.

    The virus, which emerged from China's Wuhan city in Hubei province, is emerging as a global crisis as it has spread to at least 85 countries and killed more than 3,300 people worldwide. The virus has infected more than 98,000 people across the globe and more than 53,700 have recovered as of Friday. 

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (287)

    Related:

    Bollywood's Deepika Padukone Scraps Paris Fashion Week Trip Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Netizens Agog as Porn Star-Turned-Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone Calls Herself 'Mrs India'
    Meme-Fest as Bollywood Star Shares Edited Clip Featuring Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé and Queen Elizabeth
    Tags:
    outbreak, virus, awards, coronavirus, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse