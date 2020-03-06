Register
02:28 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows destroyed buildings in the former rebel-held Syrian town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus on April 19, 2018

    OPCW Whistleblowers Address Watchdog Chief, Request Scientific Hearing For Their Findings - Reports

    © AFP 2020 / STRINGER
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/82/1078488273_0:0:3178:1788_1200x675_80_0_0_53d46d5c79fb5b58cdac4845bf3181c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003061078488101-opcw-whistleblowers-address-watchdog-chief-request-scientific-hearing-for-their-findings---reports/

    The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) previously lambasted two whistleblowers who had questioned the findings of the watchdog's report on the alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma in April 2018.

    Two whistleblowing chemical weapons inspectors at the OPCW have written formal letters to the watchdog's Director-General General Fernando Arias, obtained by the Grayzone, in which they request that their findings concerning the OPCW Douma report "get a fair, transparent, and scientific hearing". 

    The two whistleblowers participated in the mission on the ground ("fact-finding mission, or FFM) to determine whether chemical weapons had actually been used by the Syrian government, but were later excluded from the process, while important facts were doctored and omitted from the final version of the OPCW report, a series of documents released by WikiLeaks has indicated.

    The first letter is written by "Inspector A" (as the OPCW dubbed him), who is actually known as Ian Henderson, a South African engineer and veteran OPCW official, who offered a detailed assessment of the two gas cylinders found at the scene of the alleged chemical attack. Henderson, once again, draws attention to the fact that he and the other inspector both took part in the FFM in Douma and took to their task with the maximum amount of professionalism and skill that they possess.

    "Therefore, in Douma (and Damascus) and for months afterwards, we worked on, lived, and breathed the investigation, with the express purpose of establishing what had happened. This involved countless hours of technical discussions amongst team members to share information and experiences; on witness accounts, toxicology, chemical sampling and analysis, and the cylinders", Henderson writes.

    Henderson then calls for a transparent scientific treatment of their findings, once again pointing to the fact that their findings were omitted from the final FFM report and that the work which followed was done without the inspectors ("the Douma team") who were on the ground and provided crucial initial findings.

    "We want to demonstrate transparent scientific rigour. The Douma FFM team was cut out of the drafting of the final FFM report, at the instruction of the Chief of Cabinet, who then appointed the Team Leader and Head of FFM to complete the task without any consultation with the Douma team. [...] the drafters subsequently reversed the findings and rewrote conclusions, without explaining why", Henderson says.

    Henderson also pointed out that he and "Inspector B", being at the top of their careers, had no logical reason to "go rogue".

    "Why would a pair of the top Inspection Team Leaders, both with impeccable records… suddenly 'go rogue'?… Our sole duty is to be true to the facts and the science, and once that has been achieved, we will gladly accept the proven and agreed scientific outcomes."

    Apart from reiterating their calls for transparency and a scientific hearing, Henderson added new important details about the two cylinders from Douma. One of the most important findings by Henderson was that those cylinders, which rebel groups claimed had discharged chlorine killing several dozens of people, were in fact placed there intentionally, which means the whole "attack" was staged. 

    In his letter to General Fernando Arias, Henderson says that the upper part of the building where the cylinder was found and the basement are not connected, meaning chlorine could not be discharged at the balcony, where the cylinder was lying, and then make its way downwards to kill people, as claimed by the rebels.

    The second letter is written by "Inspector B", speaking on the condition of anonymity, who took part in developing the initial version of the OPCW report. In his letter to OPCW chief, "Inspector B" reiterates the statements made by his colleague and says that the only reason they challenged the OPCW report on Douma was not to harm anybody or push what the watchdog called was their "personal views", but to shed the light on the true facts.

    "You need only look at our impeccable records and support to the TS over a combined tenure of almost 30 years. That we would suddenly 'go rogue' at the autumn of our careers, with nothing to gain and everything to lose, defies all logic. Why would we risk so much? To push a personal 'view'? Hardly. Something had gone wrong inside the OPCW sir. And we wanted you to know. It’s that simple", the second inspector writes.

    On 6 February, the OPCW issued what it called findings of possible breaches of confidentiality with regard to the two whistleblowers' exposure of the watchdog's manipulation of facts concerning the April 2018 Douma chemical incident. The watchdog also claimed they did not have evidence to back up their views.

    In response to the claims by the director-general, which according to the second inspector were "replete" with references to those "views" ("They are individuals who could not accept that their views were not backed by evidence"), "Inspector B" explained that that was not how a true scientific investigation works and that they could not accept a scientific investigation that "is not backed by science".

    "'Views' are not the currency of scientists and engineers. Facts, evidence, and hypotheses are. Views are by their very nature biased. They are personal beliefs or thoughts that are not necessarily testable. A hypothesis, on the other hand, must be testable, and once tested, it can be supported by evidence", he said.

    Alleged Douma Attack

    In March, the OPCW concluded that chlorine was most likely used in the suspected April 2018 attack in the city of Douma, northeastern Syria, where, according to local militants cited by Western media, toxic gas came from cylinders dropped from aircraft. They claimed Syrian government forces, who had complete air superiority at the time, were responsible for the alleged attack.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad accused Western powers of using "stories" about the Syrian army's use of chemical weapons as a "pretext for direct military intervention" against the country.

    Russian officials have revealed that the equipment used to make advanced explosives and chemical weapons at labs in recently liberated Douma had been made in Europe and North America. The Russian Foreign Ministry also stressed that the OPCW had ignored the evidence provided by Russia and Syria, confirming that the attack had been staged by the White Helmets and expressing concern that the report was deliberately aimed at justifying foreign strikes against Syria.

    The White Helmets claim to be an NGO and a rescue organisation, however they have on numerous occasions been spotted working with the al-Nusra Front and working in areas where armed groups and outright terrorist groups operate. 

    *Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia

    Tags:
    chlorine, findings, investigation, transparency, watchdog, report, expertise, cylinder, chemical attack, Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse