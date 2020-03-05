Register
00:56 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne

    IFRC Scaling Up Operations in Greece, Prepares Some $300,000 to Help Migrants

    © REUTERS / MURAD SEZER
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/77/1078487731_0:0:3140:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_577cd8547b2221f14c3b34c5e71bb88e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003051078487710-ifrc-scaling-up-operations-in-greece-prepares-some-300000-to-help-migrants/

    GENOA (Sputnik) - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is scaling up its operations in Greece by providing increased financial resources to The Hellenic Red Cross and is negotiating with the Greek authorities to have access to migrants at the border areas, IFRC spokesman Tommaso Della Longa said on Thursday.

    "We will scale up our operations in these days. The first step will be 300,000 Swiss francs ($314,000) that will go to the Hellenic Red Cross to prepare itself for migrant influxes. Also, we will continue negotiations with the Greek officials. We are quite positive about it, we had good discussions. They were positive about having us helping migrants", Della Longa said.

    On Wednesday, IFRC delegation visited Athens and met with the Greek officials and with the Hellenic Red Cross, he said.

    "Today we were at the land border between Greece and Turkey and tomorrow we will go to Lesbos island", IFRC spokesman said.

    He explained that at the moment, IFRC and The Hellenic Red Cross did not have access to the area where migrants fleeing from Turkey are crowding. However, they discussed the possibility of such access with the Greek authorities.

    IFRC President Francesco Rocca met on Wednesday with the Greek Minister of Migration.

    "There is no reception centre at the moment, people are stuck in no-man’s land. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating hour by hour. They are in the middle of nowhere. You have to imagine that it is also very cold, can you imagine what it is for a child for people sleeping under the trees? The situation is very difficult … We are thinking about giving out blankets", Della Longa said.

    The spokesperson added that IFRC did not witness the use of tear gas in the standoff between migrants and border guards on the Greek-Turkish border on Thursday.

    Tensions at the Greek-Turkish border escalated on Wednesday to such extent that both migrants and Greek border guards fired tear gas, media reported. IFRC delegation visited the scene earlier on Thursday.

    Migrants are seen near the Pazarkule checking point on the Greek-Turkish border. File photo
    © Sputnik / Burcu Okutan
    Migrants are seen near the Pazarkule checking point on the Greek-Turkish border. File photo

    According to the Greek media, over 34,700 illegal border-crossing attempts were prevented and 244 people were arrested since early Saturday.

    Migrants on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece
    © REUTERS / HUSEYIN ALDEMIR
    Migrants on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece

    After aggravation of the situation in Syria's Idlib over the last weeks, Turkish president announced on 29 February that Turkey would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the European Union. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria to try to get into Europe.

    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Greece, Turkey, International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Federation (IFRC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse