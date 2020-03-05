Register
16:54 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019

    US to Take All Steps to Protect Americans After ICC Allows Afghan War Probes - Pompeo

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Lyzlova
    World
    Get short URL
    308
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107499/67/1074996769_0:231:2818:1816_1200x675_80_0_0_37ace3fb348e543c5d6dfdde00f9ed25.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003051078484936-us-to-protect-americans-after-icc-allows-afghan-war-probes/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will do its utmost to protect its citizens after the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided to allow probes into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing on Thursday.

    "This is a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body", Pompeo said. "I will reiterate one more time, the United States is not a party to the ICC. And we will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens from this renegade unlawful so-called court".

    The statement comes after senior judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorised earlier in the day the court's prosecutor to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

    The decision overturns a ruling last year that blocked ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to investigate due to a lack of cooperation from Kabul and Washington.

    British soldiers of the 1st Batallion of the Royal Welsh before a patrol in the streets of Showal in Nad-e-Ali district, Southern Afghanistan, in Helmand Province on February 25, 2010
    © AFP 2020 / THOMAS COEX
    International Criminal Court May Launch Its First Probe Into Alleged UK Troop War Crimes Cover-Up
    Bensouda’s successful appeal opens the way for investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity thought to have been perpetrated by the Taliban, and US and Afghan forces in Afghanistan.

    The United States has opposed the International Criminal Court since it was created by the United Nations, claiming it would be used for politically motivated prosecutions of Americans by nations with grudges against the United States.

    US Confident Taliban Working to Keep Commitments Under Peace Agreement

    "We still have confidence that the Taliban* leadership is working to deliver on its commitments. We are working to deliver on ours", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during the briefing.

    Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council Javid Faisal said earlier in the day that the Taliban movement has breached the peace agreement signed with the United States by launching numerous attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) after inking the deal.

    ​The Taliban observed a reduction in violence for one week before signing the peace agreement with the US on 29 February, after which attacks were launched across the country, resulting in dozens of reported military and police deaths.

    Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
    © AP Photo / Bashir Khan Safi
    Over 20 Afghan Soldiers, Police Officers Killed in Renewed Taliban Violence - Source
    Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban leadership are scheduled to begin on 10 March, but a clause in the US-Taliban peace deal, greenlighting the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan custody, has become a sticking point that could jeopardise the entire agreement.

    *Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Tags:
    war crimes, probe, Mike Pompeo, International Criminal Court (ICC), Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse