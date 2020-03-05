Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Address Press Following Talks in Moscow - Video

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met in Moscow to discuss the steps that should be taken to reduce tensions in Syria's Idlib province.

The Russian and the Turkish presidents are holding a joint press conference following a meeting in Moscow that was aimed at discussing the current escalation in Idlib.

The situation in north-western Syria recently descended into fighting between government forces and militants, resulting in the deaths of over 30 Turkish troops last week. Turkey responded by targeting Syrian forces and equipment.

During the talks, Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the deaths of the Turkish servicemen in the skirmish and noted that nobody, including Syrian troops, knew about their whereabouts.

