Register
15:23 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE on 5 March 2019

    Interactive Coronavirus Database Confirms Over 95,000 Cases Worldwide

    Johns Hopkins/CSSE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (279)
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/35/1078483504_0:75:1287:799_1200x675_80_0_0_bfa708b944668a180a5ccc732eb3995a.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003051078483571-interactive-coronavirus-database-confirms-over-95000-cases-worldwide/

    Three scientific experts with Johns Hopkins University have established a live and interactive Coronavirus database which is regularly updated, available to the public and has even started to report newly infected countries before the UN's World Health Organization.

    There are 95,748 globally confirmed cases of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), as of 3/5/2020 10:03:08 GMT, according to an interactive database hosted by Johns Hopkins University. The innovative dashboard is regularly updated both manually and automatically with data that comes from health authorities and governments from around the world. Associate Professor of Civil Engineering Lauren Gardner​, and two of her PHD students, Ensheng Dong, Hongru Du, developed the database to assist with tracking and tackling the current outbreak.

    The dashboard, which shows all confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as associated deaths and recoveries, was first made publicly available on 22 January 2020.

    ​The interactive database also shows information broken down by country and region, in China's case also by province and by city for the US, Canada and Australia. There have been 3,286 deaths attributed to COVID-19 (including 2,902 in Hubei Mainland China, 107 deaths in Italy and 92 deaths in Iran) and 53,423 cases of people recovering from the virus (including 52,182 in China overral, 276 in Italy, and 552 in Iran), according to the latest figures at the time of publishing.

    This would mean that, if all of the data is accurate, the COVID-19 has been shown to have a fatality rate of approximately 3.43%. With more than half (55.80%) of all known cases resulting in people recovering from the illness thus far. The outcome for 39,039 (40.77%) of the confirmed cases are as of yet unknown. But if the data of the recoveries seen to this point is anything to go by then a large percentage of these people should ultimately be given the all clear.

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases Dashboard by Johns Hopkins CSSE 5 March 2019 10_03_08 am
    Johns Hopkins University/CSSE
    Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases Dashboard by Johns Hopkins CSSE 5 March 2019 10_03_08 am

    The dashboard is hosted by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), where Gardner, Dong and Du teach, work and study. In an article published with the British medical journal the Lancet, the three experts say that, "given the popularity and impact of the dashboard to date, we plan to continue hosting and managing the tool throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 outbreak and to build out its capabilities".

    The team at CSSE will also seek to create a "standing tool" which can be used to report on future outbreaks. "We believe our efforts are crucial to help inform modelling efforts and control measures during the earliest stages of the outbreak", they write. The authors also say that this project has been so successful that, "with the exception of Australia, Hong Kong, and Italy, the CSSE at Johns Hopkins University has reported newly infected countries ahead of [the World Health Organization]".

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (279)

    Related:

    Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Reaches 5,766, Including 35 Deaths
    Participants in Major NATO Drill Quarantined Over Coronavirus Suspicions
    Iran to Close Schools and Universities Starting 20 March Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
    Switzerland Confirms First Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications
    Is China Eyeing Biosecurity Forces to Fight Coronavirus?
    Tags:
    pandemic, Johns Hopkins University, epidemic, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse