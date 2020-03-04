First Pictures of New Batmobile Emerge on Social Media

The new version of "Batman" will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Franklin Dano as the Riddler, the main antagonist in the movie.

Director of the new Batman movie Matt Reeves has shared the first pictures of the new Batmobile on his Twitter. The pictures quickly went viral on social media.

Netizens, however, seem to be divided in their attitude to the new version of Batmobile: while some thought it was stunning, others were not impressed and suggested that the earlier version was better.

That’s so ugly 🙅🏻‍♀️ this is not fast and furious!!! pic.twitter.com/JqmoxgQEUF — Areli Noemi Acevedo (@AreliAcevedo) March 4, 2020

Some users complained about the new Batmobile not having enough protection and looking more like an average car.

"That's a nice car but doesnt look batmobile material", another user wrote, implying that the previous version had much better armour.

Still, other fans pointed out that Reeves' version is closer to the classic one presented in the comics.

I see a lot of similarity between the new Batmobile and that of the comic The man who laughs.

Both seem "tuned cars" typical of a Batman who only has a few years of activity.

I like.#TheBatman #batmobile pic.twitter.com/4LcWLS1vFU — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) March 4, 2020

In late February, photos taken on the set of the new Batman movie were leaked online, in which a man, apparently a stunt double, was dressed as Batman while filming a scene on a motorcycle. The most notable difference from the old version was the cape that looked more like a military-style tactical suit without the Caped Crusader's black clothing.

Reeves' version of "Batman" is to be released in June 2021.