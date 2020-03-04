Namaste Instead of Kissing? How Coronavirus is Changing People’s Greetings Routine

While the Wuhan-originated virus currently remains one of the hottest topics in the world, despite a relatively low death rate and a slower transmission speed than any seasonal flu, it has already brought some fundamental changes to existing rules of etiquette – particularly, by preventing people from kissing each other.

Elbow-bumping, Asian Namaste bowing or feet-tapping: these are just few greeting alternatives that may soon emerge to substitute traditional handshakes and cuddles as world authorities go on the warpath against the China-originated coronavirus that has already taken the lives of around 3,000 people worldwide.

Here is a list of some virus-related recommendations some officials have recently outlined to prevent the spread of the infection.