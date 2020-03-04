Register
22:31 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A couple wearing masks kiss at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 16, 2020

    Namaste Instead of Kissing? How Coronavirus is Changing People’s Greetings Routine

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (265)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/58/1078475812_0:0:2973:1672_1200x675_80_0_0_38382013b5365d9d2be97c3d6e5605c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003041078476015-namaste-instead-of-kissing-how-coronavirus-is-changing-peoples-greetings-routine/

    While the Wuhan-originated virus currently remains one of the hottest topics in the world, despite a relatively low death rate and a slower transmission speed than any seasonal flu, it has already brought some fundamental changes to existing rules of etiquette – particularly, by preventing people from kissing each other.

    Elbow-bumping, Asian Namaste bowing or feet-tapping: these are just few greeting alternatives that may soon emerge to substitute traditional handshakes and cuddles as world authorities go on the warpath against the China-originated coronavirus that has already taken the lives of around 3,000 people worldwide.

    Here is a list of some virus-related recommendations some officials have recently outlined to prevent the spread of the infection.

    • Who would have thought that someone would ever dare to try and stop French people from kissing each other? Yet, “the reduction in social contacts of a physical nature” was highly advised by French Health Minister Olivier Veran last week. “That includes the practice of the bise [kiss]”, the official said.
      A man wears a face mask on the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 26, 2020
      © REUTERS / CHARLES PLATIAU
      A man wears a face mask on the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 26, 2020
    • Similar recommendations have been issued by New South Wales' Health Minister Brad Hazzard, who encouraged Australian people to pat each other on the back instead of a handshake, as well as being cautious about those whom they decide to kiss.
    • Italy remains the European country most affected by coronavirus, with the death toll passing 100 people out of 3,000 infected. However, last month the authorities stopped short of forbidding any physical contact between people due to the country's “very florid” social life. Instead, they simply advised people to become “less expansive” in their communications and avoid shaking hands.
    • Meanwhile, German interior minister Horst Seehofer was not scared of risking his reputation when he declined a handshake from Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday. Instead of a harsh reaction to this apparent rudeness, Merkel just laughed. “It is the right thing to do”, the chancellor said in response, while praising the minister’s new coronavirus-inspired approach to etiquette.
    • However, life has appeared to be even more absent of greetings and contact in Wuhan, the city that has been at the centre of the virus outbreak that has led to 80,000 confirmed cases of infection in China alone. Wuhan has been closed off since late January, and its 11 million inhabitants have experienced an unprecedented quarantine, staying in their home compounds with permission to shop for necessities once every several days. While the city's population was not explicitly advised against engaging in any kind of personal contact – it looks like now they don’t even have much opportunity for it. 
      A closed supermarket is seen after the local government's announcement for supermarkets to stop selling to individuals, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020
      © REUTERS / STRINGER
      A closed supermarket is seen after the local government's announcement for supermarkets to stop selling to individuals, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (265)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, Olivier Veran, Angela Merkel, Italy, Germany, France, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse