Number of People Infected With Coronavirus Outside China Exceeds 10,000, WHO Says

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, later spreading to more than 70 countries worldwide.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outside China has exceeded 10,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday, adding that 1,792 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,566 people have been infected with coronavirus in 72 countries, while the death toll outside China now stands at 166, with 37 new fatalities registered in the past 24 hours.

"Eight new Member States (Andorra, Jordan, Latvia, Morocco, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Tunisia) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours", the report said.

In mainland China, where the virus originated, the number of cases has reached nearly 80,304, while 2,946 people have died.

Apart from China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have emerged as hotbeds of new coronavirus. Italy is the country most affected by the new disease in Europe, with the death toll reaching 79 as of today.

In Iran, over 2,300 people have been infected and the death toll has reached 77.

South Korea earlier confirmed over 4,800 cases of coronavirus, while at least 28 people have died so far. The outbreak in the country is traced back to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 1,922 to 90,870.