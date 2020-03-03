US Announces $108 Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Syria - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States plans to provide an additional $108 million in humanitarian support for Syria, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today in Turkey, the US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Kelly Craft, announced $108 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria," Ortagus said.

The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration will provide about $56 million, while the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will supply another $52 million.

"It brings the total US humanitarian response to more than $10.6 billion since the start of the Syria crisis," the State Department spokesperson noted.

Ortagus placed blame on the Syrian government and Iran for creating a humanitarian crisis in the country. "Since December 1, 2019, attacks by Assad regime, Russian, and Iranian forces have forced nearly 950,000 people in northwest Syria – more than 80 per cent of whom are women and children – to flee for their lives," she said. "This is the single largest forced displacement since the start of the Syria crisis."

The United States also reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, she added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus to provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.