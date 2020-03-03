Greek Prime Minister Visits Turkish-Greek Border Amid Migrant Crisis - Video

Last week, Turkey opened its border with Greece, claiming to be unable to deal with the migrant and refugee flow any longer.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting the Turkish-Greek border with the Heads of the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament.

The recent escalation in violence in Syria has resulted in a new wave of refugees seeking safe places in neighboring countries, including Turkey. Last week, Turkey announced it was opening its borders with Greece and Bulgaria to allow refugees through. The Greek government has responded by refusing to open its border.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.