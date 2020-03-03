Netizens Go Gaga Over Indian Cricketer Bromancing World Cup Winning Skipper Dhoni With Peck on Neck

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two time World Cup champion Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his future in national cricket have been hotly debated since India crashed out of World Cup 2019, with his diehard fans having meltdowns over the ongoing speculation as to his retirement.

Making a thunderous entry to Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket legend M.S. Dhoni has arrived in Chennai, receiving an emotional welcome by teammate Suresh Raina with a big bear hug and a peck on the neck.

Dhoni, who has not played international cricket since July 2019 after crashing out of World Cup 2019, received a hero’s welcome on Monday at the airport and later at hotel where Raina greeted him.

The viral video clip of Raina giving an emotional kiss to Dhoni has left his fans euphoric over the public display of bonhomie between the two.

Dhoni, lovingly called as “Thala” by his fans in Chennai, enjoys a massive fan following which only seems to be growing. He has arrived in the city to prepare for the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL, starting on 20 March against Mumbai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The HELICOPTER SHOT 🚁that worth more than million dollars 😉😍 #Dhoni #Yellove #Csk

.

Waiting for March 29th just to see him as a LEADER! 😊😎 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ga2aF1mDnI — Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) March 3, 2020

Crowd at Chepauk Waiting for Thala Dhoni Dharisanam !😱



Craze @msdhoni 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PvFKCutrvA — TCH 2.0™ (@TCH_Army) March 2, 2020

Thala DHONI Back to his Corner Seat in the Team Bus !😅🔥



Chennai Fans 🔥 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/r0A7wBgu3J — TCH 2.0™ (@TCH_Army) March 2, 2020

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni has not played a single international match for the nation since India’s exit from the semi-finals against New Zealand from the ICC World Cup held in England and Wales in May-June 2019. The upcoming IPL match will be Dhoni’s return to cricket after an almost eight month sabbatical.