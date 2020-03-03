Alcovirus: Hungover Student Sparks Coronavirus Fear Inflight, Quarantined For Fortnight

Last week, the Mirror reported that the UK's Department of Health closed the Holiday Inn hotel at Heathrow airport to quarantine visitors arriving from coronavirus-hit countries.

Julia Walentin, a 26-year-old student from south London, sparked fears that she may be infected with coronavirus on a flight from Singapore after asking the airline crew for medicine after she felt bad due to a hangover.

Julia, who travelled with her friend Diana, was forced to wear a mask and lie down on spare seats, while the frightened crew members took her temperature every 30 minutes during the 14-hour-flight to London.

Upon her arrival at Heathrow, all passengers had to take a health survey, while Julia was quarantined for a fortnight.

However, Julia claims that she was the victim of a misunderstanding as she attempted to explain to the airline crew that she felt bad only because of her hangover.

According to the 26-year-old, she had been drinking with her friend until 2 a.m. the night before and had to wake up at 6 a.m. to get to the airport.

"We had to be at the airport at 6 a.m., so we both had hardly any sleep and I felt so hungover. Just travelling to the airport was bad enough," Julia said.

Julia also said that she tried to explain the situation to the medics upon her arrival at Heathrow but they took her to a secret location for a fortnight.

According to the young woman, though she didn't know exactly the place of her quarantine location, she believes that it was a Holiday Inn near Heathrow.

The coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has spread around the world with 90,000 cases globally.

The virus has already killed 2,943 in China, while 75 fatal cases have been registered in other countries with spikes in Iran and Italy. The UK has 39 confirmed cases so far.