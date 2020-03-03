Muslim Man Who Pointed Gun at Cop During Delhi Riots Arrested

New Delhi (Sputnik): A photo of Mohammed Shahrukh went infamously viral on social media after he was captured on camera pointing a gun at a cop on 24 February during riots in Delhi. The Hindu-Muslim clashes in northeast Delhi have left 47 people dead and resulted in the mass destruction of property including vehicles, shops and houses of worship.

A special Delhi police crime team has arrested Mohammed Shahrukh Pathan from the city of Bareily, Uttar Pradesh after he'd been on the run since 24 February.

23-year-old Shahrukh was caught on camera brandishing a gun at policemen and firing eight bullet rounds while they approached him, attempting to calm him down.

Soon after his pictures and videos went viral, reports surfaced that Shahrukh has been detained, but it was later clarified that he has been on the run after the incident.

​The large-scale violence in Delhi were triggered after supporters and opponents of India's citizenship law clashed in Delhi's Jafrabad neighbourhood on 23 February. The violence continued for three consecutive days, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India.

The law, which was passed by India's federal government in December 2019, grants citizenship to people from persecuted non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who now live in India. The government has clarified that the amended law does not affect any Indian nationals; and that it it grants citizenship to illegal immigrants who arrived in India before 2015.