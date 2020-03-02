Watch Police Dispersing Protesters in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered in one of Bishkek's main squares, Ala-Too Square, to support an opposition lawmaker who was jailed in 2018 for 10 years on kidnapping charges.

Police in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek have used stun and smoke grenades, and water cannons to disperse protesters and have reportedly arrested those who refused to move.

According to eyewitnesses, protesters hurled stones at the police as they started to run from the square.

The move came after calls from the the protesters to start moving towards the presidential palace. Bishkek's Ala-Too Square was the site of two uprisings that saw the overthrow of presidents in both 2005 and 2010.