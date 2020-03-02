Register
09:13 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Life Post-Brexit: UK and EU Embark on Crunch Trade Talks in Brussels

    © Photo : Youtube/ TomoNews US
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (21)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003021078447742-life-post-brexit-uk-and-european-union-embark-on-crunch-trade-talks-in-brussels/

    The UK left the European Union on 31 January, making Brexit a reality, and entered a transition period that gives London and Brussels until the end of the year to conclude a spate of crucial agreements, including a free trade deal.

    Britain and the European Union are finally launching post-Brexit negotiations on Monday, 2 March, to flesh out the future relationship between the two sides on multiple issues, but most importantly trade and security.

    Anxious to make the most of the UK’s transition period lasting until the end of the year, the sides are hunkering down for what is anticipated to be a tense bout of talks amid ongoing disagreements between London and Brussels on the terms of the final agreement.

    Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister entrusted with Brexit preparations, earlier emphasised that the UK would not “trade away” its “newly recovered sovereignty” during future talks, as he aired his stance in an editorial on Sunday.

    “I believe we can secure a great new deal for an exciting new era. But it is important that we are clear from the start that these negotiations are taking place in new times. Yes, we want the best possible trading relationship with the EU. But we will not trade away our newly recovered sovereignty,” The Daily Mail quotes Gove as saying.

    The Cabinet minister added:

    “Our aim is to secure, through a fair and measured approach, a comprehensive free trade agreement, and also find common ground on questions such as fisheries, internal security and aviation.”
    Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, centre and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps walk, during a visit to the Port of Dover for a meeting with port officials about the work they are doing to ensure the UK's smooth exit from the European Union, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor
    Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, centre and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps walk, during a visit to the Port of Dover for a meeting with port officials about the work they are doing to ensure the UK's smooth exit from the European Union, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

    As the sides published their negotiation mandates on 25 February, Boris Johnson doubled down on his demands for a comprehensive Canada-style free trade deal, with zero tariffs, and extra agreements covering issues such as fishing, state subsidies and standards, governed by separate dispute resolution mechanisms.

    The Brussels-approved mandate for talks says EU standards should serve as "a reference point" in any future trade deal with the UK, as chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc would not agree to a deal "at any price".

    Britain's Brexit advisor David Frost arrives for a meeting with European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Britain's Brexit advisor David Frost arrives for a meeting with European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

    Brussels is hoping for an overarching agreement, embracing all aspects of future relations, with Barnier previously ruling out a deal like Canada’s, insisting the UK is too close in proximity to be permitted to compete with the other 27 member states on such terms.

    Michel Barnier has expressed the hope that Britain would sign up to Brussels’ level-playing rules, as the bloc seeks to maintain a continuation of the status quo on fishing quotas and access to British waters for European boats.

    “All in all, it’s already clear that June will be a difficult month. It is hard to see much progress being possible by then so things will start getting tense,” Reuters quotes an EU diplomat involved in Brexit talks as saying.

    The first set of parley with the bloc’s executive European Commission will involve some 100 UK officials led by David Frost, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser, that descend upon Brussels on Monday till Thursday.

    Round two will be hosted by London later in March, after which negotiations will alternate between Brussels and London, scheduled to take place once every two or three weeks until the summer at least.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (21)

    Related:

    Deal or No Deal, UK Will 'Restore Economic and Political Independence' From EU by 2021 - No 10
    EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Next Round of Talks With UK to Start on Monday in Brussels
    Compromises Should Come From the EU, Not the UK – Brexit Party Member
    Johnson Has Strong Hand in UK-EU Trade Talks, May be Quietly Preparing for 'No-Deal' - Scholars
    Tags:
    Michael Gove, Michel Barnier, UK, Boris Johnson, EU, EU, post-Brexit, Brexit Plan, Brexit, brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse