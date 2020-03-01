OSCE Slams Attack on Sputnik Turkey Journalists, Concerned About Their Detention

On Saturday night, an angry mob, chanting nationalist slogans tried to break into the apartments of three Sputnik employees in the Turkish capital. Sputnik Turkey has not been able to make contact with the journalists since they filed complaints against their attackers.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir has condemned the attack on Sputnik journalists in Ankara.

In a tweet, the official urged the Turkish authorities to ensure the safety of foreign journalists.

I condemn last night's threats & attempted attack against 3 #Turkey based @sputnik_TR journalists, outside their homes in Ankara. Also concerned that they were reportedly detained today over an article. I urge the authorities to ensure the safety of foreign correspondents. — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) March 1, 2020

Sputnik has appealed to the United Nations, OSCE and UNESCO in connection with the attack on its employees in Turkey.​

"We are currently appealing to international human rights groups and journalist organisations — the UN, OSCE, UNESCO, the International Federation of Journalists — asking them to pay close attention to the situation," Sputnik's press service said.

On Saturday night, groups of aggressive people shouting nationalist slogans, insults and threats tried to force their way into the homes of three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara. According to Sputnik Turkey, the attackers tried to break the doors and were shouting "Turkey for Turks," "Traitors," and "Russian spies." The attackers managed to escape before the police arrived. The incident did not result in any injures.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the journalists have been held by the Turkish security forces since Saturday evening. The situation is complicated by the fact that it has not been possible to contact the Sputnik journalists, even though it has been more than nine hours since they went to report the matter to the Turkish police.