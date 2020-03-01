Detention of Sputnik Turkey Employees a Gross Violation of Rights of Journalists - Moscow

On Saturday night, the homes of three Sputnik Turkey staffers in Ankara were attacked by angry mobs. Later, the agency lost contact with the journalists after they went to the police to report on the raid on their homes.

The attack on employees of Sputnik's Turkish bureau and their detention by police has no justification, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"The attack on and detention of employees of the Turkish bureau of the Sputnik Information Agency and their detention is a flagrant violation of the rights of journalists," the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

Confirming earlier reports that it had become impossible to reach the three Sputnik Turkey employees since they appealed to police, Moscow called on Ankara to intervene to resolve the situation, and to work to ensure the safety of representatives of Russian media in the country. The Foreign Ministry also called on Ankara to help "clarify all the circumstances of the incident."

"The journalists were threatened with physical violence, they were told to stop their professional activities. According to available information, the [employees] have been in the hands of Turkish security forces. The situation is complicated by the fact that it is not possible to establish contact with them," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry's comments were echoed by a statement from the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency, Sputnik's parent company.

"We consider this a gross violation of the freedom of speech, the persecution of people for the honest performance of their work. We demand security and the immediate release of our employees," Rossiya Segodnya's press service said.

The news agency promised to appeal to the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and UNESCO in connection with the situation.

Also on Sunday, Sputnik Turkey confirmed that its employees continue to receive threats on social media after Saturday night's attack on three journalists' homes by organized mobs.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW