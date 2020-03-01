Register
06:45 GMT01 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg, from Sweden marches with other demonstrators as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, south west England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

    Greta Thunberg: Canadian Police Refuse to Investigate Sexually Suggestive Sticker With Teen Activist

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    Get short URL
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107844/16/1078441660_0:0:3236:1820_1200x675_80_0_0_84b82f8fcf5939d9cce41e031e51f690.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003011078441652-greta-thunberg-canadian-police-refuse-to-investigate-sexually-suggestive-sticker-with-teen-activist/

    The Swedish eco-activist has appeared in a graphic decal that appears to depict her being sexually penetrated from behind. The Canadian oil company whose logo was featured has distanced itself from the visual, which was condemned by local authorities.

    Canadian police did not classify a sticker showing 17-year-old Greta Thunberg engaging in a sex act as “child pornography”.

    The decal features two hands pulling the braided pigtails on a young woman who has the name “Greta” captioned across her naked lower back. It also has the logo of X-Site Energy Services, an oilfield firm serving central Alberta and northern British Columbia.

    Due to the sexually suggestive nature of what is depicted, Sputnik will not publish it online.

    Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigators in central Alberta said on Friday that they had the image examined by police experts in child exploitation, who “determined that it does not meet the threshold of a criminal matter”. No investigation followed.

    The cartoon was reported to police by Michelle Narang, a concerned Albertan, who said a friend who works in the energy industry had sent her a photo of the cartoon and told her that an X-Site employee was giving them out as promo stickers at job sites.

    What did the company say?

    Narang told HuffPost that she reached out to X-Site general manager Doug Sparrow and asked him if he was aware that the sticker depicts “the rape of a child”. According to her, the manager replied that he was aware of the sticker but responded that Greta is “not a child, she’s 17”.

    In Canada, child pornography is any visual representation of a person under the age of 18 who is depicted as being engaged in a sexual activity. The criminal offences of making or distributing child pornography carry up to 14 years in jail.

    Sparrow further distanced his company from the decal, telling the media that “it’s not from X-Site or any employee”. Velocity Graphics, the Alberta-based design company that has made custom decals for X-Site in the past, likewise denied having printed or being involved in the decals.

    What was the reaction?

    Canadian authorities have condemned the image: Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage called it “completely unacceptable”, and the state’s minister for the status of women, Leela Aheel, branded it “completely deplorable, unacceptable and degrading”.

    Greta Thunberg reacted to the news in a tweet: “They are starting to get more and more desperate... This shows that we’re winning.”

    The Swedish eco-warrior, who turned her solo strikes for climate action in Sweden into a global movement, visited Canada in the fall during her North America tour. On 18 October, she led a rally numbering in the thousands in Alberta’s capital, Edmonton; it also brought together some of her detractors from the oil and gas industry, who were outnumbered by climate change protesters.

    Alberta, one of the richest oil provinces in Canada, has been under mounting pressure from campaigners and investors. In November, Sweden’s central bank said it would no longer hold Alberta’s government-issued bonds because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in Canada were too high.

    Tags:
    Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), rape, Alberta, stickers, Canada, Greta Thunberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse