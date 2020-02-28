World Anti-Doping Agency Cancels Annual Symposium Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Friday it had canceled an annual symposium due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"As the current outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) continues to develop, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regrets to announce the cancellation of the Agency’s Annual Symposium and related Athlete Session that were to be held at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland on 17-18 and 19 March 2020 respectively," WADA said in a statement.

"WADA took this decision based on the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health’s (FOPH’s) announcement today banning large-scale gatherings of more than 1,000 people in Switzerland until 15 March 2020," it said.

​Coronavirus keeps spreading around the world, with the new cases being registred in such nations as the Netherlands, Nigeria, Lithuania, Belarus, New Zealand and Azerbaijan.

In China, the country of its origin, the number of infected has exceeded 78,800 people, in South Korea - 2,300, in Iran - 388, in Italy - 650. According to the latest data, the virus has infected over 83,700 people, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,850.