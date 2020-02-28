Luhansk People's Republic Launches Case Against Detained Rossiya Segodnya Stringer

The authorities of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine have opened a criminal case against a stringer photo correspondent for Rossiya Segodnya news agency, who is suspected of incitement of hatred.
According to an official response letter from the LPR State Security Ministry, Vitaly Romas, who worked for Rossiya Segodnya and some other Russian media outlets for over a year, was detained on 15 January 2020, while the case against him was launched on 20 February.
"We also find it unacceptable that the journalist has been kept in custody for over two months without explanation," Rossiya Segodnya's press service said in a statement.
