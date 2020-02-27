Man Returned From Iran With Coronavirus Disease Symptoms Quarantined in Vienna - Reports

VIENNA (Sputnik) - A man with coronavirus disease symptoms who has recently returned from infection-hit Iran to Austria has been hospitalized in Vienna, media reported on Thursday.

According to Kurier newspaper, the man was a member of a delegation led by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg that visited Iran last week.

The patient returned from Iran on Monday and felt ill on Tuesday. However, he was hospitalized only on Thursday, being placed in the isolation room of Kaiser Franz Josef hospital in Vienna. The results of his lab tests for COVID-19 are not ready yet.

On Tuesday, Austria's first two cases of coronavirus disease were detected in the southern state of Tyrol, bordering disease-stricken Italy.

The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province and has since spread to at least 44 countries, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As of Thursday, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19 of whom 2,800 have died and more than 33,000 have recovered.