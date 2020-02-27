United Nations Security Council Holds Session on Situation in Syria - Video

Syria has been ripped by an eight-year conflict between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that oppose President Bashar Assad, and terrorist groups, such as Nusra Front* and Daesh**. The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to massive operations carried out by the Syrian government.

The United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting on the situation in Syria at its main office in New York City.

Tensions escalated in Idlib province after the Syrian military shelled a Turkish observation post on 3 February, killing six military personnel and one civilian contractor. Turkey responded with a number of retaliatory strikes, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that some 150 Syrian soldiers have been killed.

*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

**Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.

