United Nations Security Council Holds Session on Situation in Syria - Video

The United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting on the situation in Syria at its main office in New York City.
Tensions escalated in Idlib province after the Syrian military shelled a Turkish observation post on 3 February, killing six military personnel and one civilian contractor. Turkey responded with a number of retaliatory strikes, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that some 150 Syrian soldiers have been killed.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
**Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
