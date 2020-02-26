Iran Remains Open to Any Offer on Stabilising Situation Around JCPOA - Deputy FM

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Iran remains open to any offer on stabilizing the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday after the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, held in Vienna at the political directors level.

"Iran started reducing its obligations last May, but we are still open to any initiative that can ensure for Iran benefits from the JCPOA," Araghchi told reporters.

He added that the nuclear deal was "still alive" despite pressure from the United States, which withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Earlier in the month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Tehran will only sit down with Washington if the US returns to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and scraps sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

On Iran's Economy Amid Decrease in Oil Export

The Iranian economy is functioning normally despite the decrease in oil export due to Washington's sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

"Everything is normal. Our economy is feeling good. For the first time in our modern history, it continues development without using oil. And this is thanks to the US sanctions," Araghchi told reporters.

Since its unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the United States has unveiled wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions of countries that do business with the Islamic republic.

Washington has also vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that other countries stop any such purchases.