Death Toll of COVID-19 in China Reaches 2715, Over 29,700 Recovered

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll of the novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 2715, while the current number of patients has exceeded at 78,000 and more than 29,700 people have recovered, the country's National Health Commission said.

According to the commission's latest data from 31 provinces, there are currently 78,064 confirmed cases, 2715 fatalities, and 29,745 recoveries.

There have been 401 new cases registered within the last 24 hours in the Hubei province, as well as 52 fatalities.

Virus Spreads Across Middle East and Europe

At least 95 people in Iran have been infected with the virus, while the official death toll has risen to 15. The virus has now also been recorded in neighboring Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, but also in Iraq and Afghanistan where the health systems might not be ready to deal with the epidemic.

In Europe, a COVID-19 cluster emerged in northern Italy. Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that up to 1,000 people in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife were placed under quarantine after one of the guests — an Italian doctor over the age of 60 — was confirmed to be infected. The man is from Lombardy, the worst-affected area in Italy. Fears are growing that the virus would spread in the rest of Europe via tourists who had been traveling in Italy.