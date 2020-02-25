US Imposes Sanctions on Entities in Russia and China Over 'Support of Iran's Missile Programme'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said earlier this month that Tehran did not need anybody's permission to continue boosting its military capabilities and developing its missile programme.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that Washington is imposing sanctions on 13 entities in Russia, China, Iraq, and Turkey for "supporting Iran's missile programme".

He further added that sanctions against individuals and entities in those countries were "consistent with our efforts to use all available measures" to slow Iranian missiles.

In particular, five Chinese and Turkish entities and individuals have been included in the sanctions list.

The decision was made in accordance with the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Non-proliferation Act, which provides for sanctions for "the transfer of equipment or technology having the potential to make a material contribution to the development of weapons of mass destruction or cruise or ballistic missile systems" to those countries.

Addressing a large meeting on the occasion of celebrating the 40th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution at Tehran’s Azadi (Liberty) Square earlier this month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Tehran hadn't asked and would not ask " a permission from anybody to manufacture various types of missiles, including anti-tank missiles, air-to-air, ground-to-ground or sea-to-sea missiles. We will continue our way [of development] of military force".