Pompeo: US Will Sign Drawdown Deal With Taliban if Afghanistan Reduction of Violence is Successful

Previously, US President Donald Trump vowed to sign a peace deal with the Taliban movement if the recently achieved agreement on the reduction of violence lasts a week without violations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that the US is ready to sign an accord on the reduction of troop presence in Afghanistan with the Taliban if the recent measured directed to reduce violence in the country hold.

"If - and only - if it's successful, we will sign the US-Taliban agreement", Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State added that if all goes well the deal will be signed on 29 February or around it, thus allowing the start of US troop withdrawal and further negotiations between the Taliban and Washington.

Pompeo's words are in line with US President Donald Trump's statement which promises to sign a deal with the terrorist movement if no significant violence takes place in Afghanistan over the span of a week.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW