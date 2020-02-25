Amateur Archeologists Discover Tomb With Dozens of Skeletons Dating Back to 1000 AD

Though the burial site was discovered back in June last year, archaeologists decided to report it recently and have asked local authorities to close off and guard the site.

A group of amateur archaeologists have discovered a cave full of human skeletons with the use of a drone on the holiday island of Gran Canaria, The Sun reported on Monday.

The finding includes 62 adult and 10 newborn skeletons found in the Guayadeque Ravine on the island and dates back to pre-Hispanic times.

After investigating the remains, scientists confirmed that the skeletons belonged to the Guanche civilisation that is believed to be the original inhabitants of the island from between 800-1000 AD.

Besides the remains, the archaeologists found tradition burial shrouds made from vegetable fibres and animal skins.

Initially, the cave was discovered in June but according to Ayose Himar Gonzalez, the founder of the archaeologist group, they only reported about the findings recently after concerns arose that the burial site could be vandalised.