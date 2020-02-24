WHO Holds News Briefing on Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding a news briefing in Geneva on the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, the number of reported cases of the novel coronavirus has increased in Iran, South Korea and Italy.

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has risen to 833 in South Korea, where there have been eight deaths; there are 152 reportedly infected in Italy, where five people have died; and around 60 infected in Iran, where there have been 12 deaths.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organisation to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

